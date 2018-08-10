CHICAGO PROUD

In Pullman groups come together to put down guns and build a park

EMBED </>More Videos

A new peace park and playground is being built on Chicago's far South Side, a team effort involving the White Sox, the Chicago Park District and community groups.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new peace park and playground is being built on Chicago's far South Side, a team effort involving the White Sox, the Chicago Park District and community groups.

Friday they celebrated the effort by a community committed to stopping the violence.

The White Sox and Park District partnered with engineering firm F.H. Paschen for the project. The park includes a full children's playground. Young men usually divided by colors had the idea for the park, saying they would put down their guns in exchange for it being built. Children in the neighborhood were asked what they would like the park and playground to include.
The Pullman Peace Park is being built near 104th and Corliss.

The groups and Pullman residents began building the park Friday. The event, which lasted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., included a block party-style celebration, job fair, voter registration booth and more.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschicago proudchicago park districtChicago White Soxchicago violencechildrenChicagoPullman
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Workers transform house for man who lost legs in parasailing accident
Volunteers mow lawns, pick up trash for South Side seniors
Teen overcomes incredible odds to become valedictorian, attend college
Chance for Sports collects equipment for kids worldwide
More chicago proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Mother 'beyond disgusted' by free movie night at cemetery where son is buried
Bud Billiken Parade to step off Saturday
Air and Water Show Week
4 Star Chicagoan: Allen Vandever
More Community & Events
Top Stories
911 calls from Lake Shore Drive plane landing released
Dance instructor accused of sexually assaulting 2 teens, making recording
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop ID'd
Auburn Gresham woman blown out of the water by cost of waterproofing fix
Former White Sox pitcher pleads guilty on cocaine charge
New HIV diagnoses in Chicago hit record low
U.S. Pizza Museum opens in Chicago
Northwestern University professor accused of misconduct resigns
Show More
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Elevated levels of West Nile Virus found in local mosquitoes
Candidates for governor pumping millions into other races
22 dogs, 2 chickens rescued from house in Harvey
More News