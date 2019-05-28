Community & Events

Indiana Dunes renamed as newest US national park

Indiana Dunes. (file)

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Officials gathered Tuesday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to rename the Indiana Dunes. The national lakeshore is now Indiana's first national park.

Indiana Dunes National Park hugs 15-miles of the southern shore of Lake Michigan.

In February, President Trump approved a House resolution, making it America's 61st national park.

The Dunes National Park Association hosted Congressman Visclosky, U.S. Senator Young, Governor Holcomb and Mayor Freeman-Wilson for the renaming ceremony at the park's Miller Woods section on its western edge in Gary, Indiana.

Local officials are hoping for increased tourism to the park that includes sand dunes reaching almost 200 feet tall, along with woodlands, prairies and wetlands.

