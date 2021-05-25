Restauranteurs host Let's Talk Womxn Supper Club Chicago to promote female diversity, inclusion

They're calling it the "Let's Talk Womxn Supper Club Chicago." It's part of a series of dinners to promote female diversity and inclusion.
The kick-off event happens this Friday at Vermilion in River North.
Tickets are on sale Tuesday and Wednesday at https://letstalkwomxn.com/city-page/chicago/ and https://www.exploretock.com/letstalkchicagowomxn.
Friday's in-person dinner and panel will feature Tigist Reda (Demera, Ethiopian), Diana Davila (Mi Tocaya Antojeria, Mexican), Sandra Holl (Floriole, bakery), Laurence Noguier (Bistronomic, French) and Rohini Dey (Vermilion, Indian-Latin).
The next event will take place June 25, featuring Julia Shell (The Dandy Crown, cocktail bar), Maya-Camille Broussard (Justice of the Pies), Geraldine Hernandez (Savory Crust, empanadas), Mary Aregoni (Saigon Sisters), Rohini Dey (Vermilion, Indian-Latin). It will support #EducateGirls India.
There will also be events July 11, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 29 and in November.