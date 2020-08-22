Save the USPS: Logan Square protest planned calling for stop to detrimental post office changes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6382840" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Even as U.S. Senators questioned Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Friday, USPS workers in Chicago said mail processing machines takken out of service will not be replaced.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The day after President Donald Trump's postmaster general spoke to members of Congress, protests Saturday will call for an immediate halt to changes that have slowed mail service around the country.Protesters will be headed to Roberto Clemente Post Office in Logan Square Saturday morning to call for an immediate halt to changes they say are weakening the U.S. Postal Service as a way to help Trump politically.One longtime mail processor at Chicago's main post office said at least six large sorting machines have been taken out of service in recent weeks."Not only because of the machines going out, but the manpower is so thin that there is no backup," Robert Henry said.The president's political opponents say it's part of the Trump Administration's coordinated effort to discredit mail-in ballots ahead of the election, since many people may want to avoid crowded polling places during the COVID-19 pandemic.Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told members of Congress Friday that the changes will not affect mail-in voting, even though the Postal Service issued warnings to individual states that they could delay delivery of ballots.Saturday's protest isand will happen while the U.S. House votes on legislation that would offer support to the mail agency.