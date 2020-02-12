Each week in "Look Out Weekend," we highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers like you, would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!For the weekend of February 13-16, 2020:If you or someone you love suffers from hair loss - Alopecian Beauty Co. is hosting their "Love Story Wig Party" to support you. Professionals are coming together for a day of information on the causes of hair loss, beauty and wig styling. Tickets are $25 for general admission; the $65 ticket includes beauty & massage pampering. Any child suffering from alopecia, lupus or cancer can attend and get a day of pampering for free.for info and tickets."Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live" comes to the Sears Center Arena this Saturday and Sunday! Watch everyone's favorite hot wheels monster trucks come to life with iconic jumps, stunts, smashing and crashing for a fun, family friendly and exhilarating experience for kids of all ages.for more information and tickets.