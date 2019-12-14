Magical holiday tradition returns to Hanson Park Elementary on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A heartwarming holiday tradition filled with magic, mentalism and juggling returned to a Northwest Side elementary school on Friday.The Showmen's League of America brought its annual Christmas show to Hanson Park Elementary School."I saw something very amazing and I really enjoyed the show and how much it entertained me," said third-grade student Carlton Cummins.Across seven decades, the organization's performers have donated their time and talents, entertaining underserved Chicago children with a Christmas show."We really want to reach out to those that are not always able to afford an opportunity to see something like this," said Tim Balster, a magician with the Showmen's League.For more than a decade, Showmen like emcee Tim Balster have returned to Hanson Elementary."There's a lot of low income and a lot of special needs kids that come here as well," Balster said.While the dance moves may have evolved over the years, the kids' excitement is timeless."It's always been said that if you do something nice for somebody, it makes you feel good too. Well that is very true in this situation here," Balster said.