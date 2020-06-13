reopening illinois

Morton Arboretum will open to public with tickets on June 15; visitor center, store, Gingko Cafe also reopening

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Morton Arboretum will begin to reopen to the public on June 15, a spokesperson said Friday.

The next phase of the museum's reopening will make timed-entry tickets available to the public. The Visitor Center will reopen with reduced hours and state-mandated safety protocols, and not all services will be available. Members will have exclusive access between 7 and 9 a.m.

The Arboretum Store and Ginkgo Cafe will also open with reduced hours and adjustments. The store will admit 10 shoppers at a time; it is also offering online ordering and video conference one-on-one shopping for curbside pickup.

The Gingko Cafe will offer carry-out food and beverages only. Outdoor concessions will be available Wednesday through Sunday starting June 19. Picnicking will be allowed on Arboretum grounds. The Gingko Restaurant will remain closed until further notice.

The Visitor Center will be open for one-way entry and exit, and visitor entry will be moderated and one at a time. Indoor restrooms will be open in the Visitor's center and West Pavilion.

All other buildings, the Maze Garden and the Children's Garden will all remain closed until further notice.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Morton Arboretum's website.
