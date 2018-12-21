COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Mother-to-be wins house in Land Bank Authority lottery

A mother-to-be is now also a homeowner after winning the Cook County Land Bank Authority's 2018 house lottery.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
A mother-to-be became a homeowner Friday thanks to the Cook County Land Bank Authority.

Janaia Hart, 21, won the Land Bank Authority's lottery. Her win was announced on-site at her new home.

The lottery began in 2017 as a way to raise awareness for the Authority's Homebuyer Direct Program, which offers fixer-upper homes across Cook County at below-market prices.

Hart is due to give birth next month and will now bring her baby home to a fully-rehabbed house in Maywood.

The Land Bank Authority said Hart's new home is "move-in ready."
