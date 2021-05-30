memorial day

Missing American service members remembered through motorcycle parade

By
Motorcyclists remember missing service members through parade

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- In honor of Memorial Day, motorcyclists geared up for the Rolling Thunder Mid-America Demonstration Parade.

Hundreds of motorcyclists are expected to gather at the Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago until 10 a.m. The caravan will then travel over 50 miles through the suburbs before ending up at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, Ill.

The ride is meant to keep in mind America's prisoners of war and those missing in action.

According to the federal government, more than 81,000 Americans are still missing from conflicts dating back to World War II. The parade is meant to honor them and push the country to keep searching for those service members.
