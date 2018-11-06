Metropolitan Family Services is making Chicago Proud by empowering families to learn, earn, heal and thrive.The social services agency will celebrate 161 years in Chicago this weekend. Ric Estrada, CEO, joined ABC7 to discuss the "MPower the Night" fundraiser, hosted by Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini this Saturday.The event, featuring guest speaker Arne Duncan, hopes to raise money for the organization.Event details:Saturday, November 10, 2018, 6:00-11:00 pmRadisson Blu Aqua Hotel221 N Columbus DriveChicago, IL 60601