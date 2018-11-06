COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chicago Proud: MPower the Night fundraiser for Metropolitan Family Services

Metropolitan Family Services is making Chicago Proud by empowering families to learn, earn, heal and thrive.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The social services agency will celebrate 161 years in Chicago this weekend. Ric Estrada, CEO, joined ABC7 to discuss the "MPower the Night" fundraiser, hosted by Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini this Saturday.

The event, featuring guest speaker Arne Duncan, hopes to raise money for the organization.

Event details:
MPower the Night
Saturday, November 10, 2018, 6:00-11:00 pm

Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel
221 N Columbus Drive
Chicago, IL 60601

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.metrofamily.org/events/mpower-the-night/.
