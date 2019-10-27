Community & Events

Nike Chicago transforms Near West Side diner into 'Chicago Style' pop-up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nike Chicago unveiled the newest edition of their "Sport Changes Everything" initiative with a Chicago twist on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday.

Nike Chicago transformed Lulu's Hot Dogs, 1000 S. Leavitt, into a "Chicago-Style" Pop-Up Diner.

The diner was transformed into Nike's World Famous Chicago Style, a real-life manifestation of the diner seen in Nike Chicago's commercial for their new "Chicago-Style" campaign. The pop-up pays homage to some of the city's most iconic sports icons and moments.

WATCH: Sport Changes Everything, Chicago-Style commercial


The "Chicago-Style" pop-up will host activities, including sports viewing parties and meet and greets, through November 4.

For more information, visit www.nikechicago.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagonear west sidechicagonike
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU: $38M stands between CPS agreement as strike enters 11th day
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16
Driver hurt in crash after shots fired on Dan Ryan
Chance the Rapper talks support of teachers strike on 'SNL'
Family holds party in honor of fallen CPD officer
Memorial to be held for anniversary of Tree of Life synagogue shooting
Show More
Man charged with felony after hitting CPD officer while fleeing traffic stop
Man battling cancer wins $200K heading to last round of chemo
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, mostly sunny Sunday
Former special ed worker charged with using 'excessive force' on children
Former president, first lady in Chicago for 3rd 'Obama Foundation Summit'
More TOP STORIES News