Nike Chicago transforms Near West Side diner into 'Chicago Style' pop-up

Nike Chicago transformed Lulu's Hot Dogs, 1000 S. Leavitt, into a "Chicago-Style" Pop-Up Diner.
The diner was transformed into Nike's World Famous Chicago Style, a real-life manifestation of the diner seen in Nike Chicago's commercial for their new "Chicago-Style" campaign. The pop-up pays homage to some of the city's most iconic sports icons and moments.
WATCH: Sport Changes Everything, Chicago-Style commercial
The "Chicago-Style" pop-up will host activities, including sports viewing parties and meet and greets, through November 4.
For more information, visit www.nikechicago.com.