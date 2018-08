A pair of officers demonstrate their skipping skills at a Double Dutch Expo in Yonkers, New York.Video of the officers going head-to-head in a jump rope battle on August 23rd was shared to the Yonkers Police Department Facebook Page.Turns out the female officer's skills were just a little bit better than her opponent's.The event was a part of a bid to jump-start restaurant patronage.Thirteen restaurants and stores participated offering specials until Friday.