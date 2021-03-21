'Get Behind the Vest' pancake breakfast aims to buy CPD new bulletproof vests

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bulletproof vests for law enforcement are a lifesaving necessity that not all of our officers are fitted with. That's what the "Get Behind the Vest" pancake breakfast in the city's 19th Ward Sunday aims to change. The annual event once again raising money for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to help Chicago police officers buy new bulletproof vests."We have over 1000 orders today that we'll be delivering throughout the 19th Ward," said Alderman Matt O'Shea.However, this year's event is a bit different, as the orders are pick-up and delivery only because of the pandemic. But Ald. O'Shea said it's a fundraiser that is important for keeping the community and police partnerships going."Now more than ever, I think it is really important show our support to the men and women of the Chicago police department," O'Shea said.Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown underscored the sense of urgency with a visit amid what has been a particularly traumatic three-week stretch for his department."Two officers have passed of suicide and now three have been shot at or shot," Brown said.The most recent shooting just yesterday... Far from the first attack on law enforcement."I have a very good friend who's a police officer and he recently was shot in the line of duty," said Tara Finn, a breakfast donor.Knowing her friend wouldn't have survived without his vest inspired Finn to donate to the event this year.The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation said officers must replace their bulletproof vests out of their own pockets, which can add up to at least $500 every five years.A $20 donation at the event helps defray those costs. On top of it, it comes with hotcakes, plus toppings and sausage links for two."I would just ask all of you to pray for our police officers and their safety," Brown said.