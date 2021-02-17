Pilsen volunteers mobilize to shovel snow for elderly and residents with disabilities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With some parts of Chicago dealing with more than 10 inches of snow on the ground and cars buried under snow, a group of volunteers in Pilsen helped shovel the homes of the elderly and residents with disabilities."Its obviously dangerous for an elderly person to be out here shoveling heavy snow; it's slippery," said John Slivka who put on his best pair of snow boots to shovel out an 80 year-old woman."When you volunteer, it's very fulfilling to me. I like giving back and doing what I can to help out people who need help," said Slivka.Slivka is one of about 10 volunteers who answered the call to action in the 25th Ward. Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez asked residents to mobilize with shovels to help those in need."We do have volunteers who are volunteering throughout the entire day and so we had even our staff members themselves working, beginning from 7 a.m. today," said Lucia Moya, director of Community Relations for the 25th Ward office.Slivka said right now, during a pandemic and a snow storm, lending a helping hand to those more vulnerable in the community is essential."You know you help a lot of people out but you also help yourself out. Because when you volunteer, it just feels so good to help other people," Slivka said.