Plan your next trip to the Great White North at the 37th annual All-Canada Show

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 37th annual All-Canada Show returns to Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles, featuring Canada's best fishing and hunting destinations.

The event also includes: free seminars, free maps and travel guides.

Representatives from Canada's best fishing and hunting lodges, resorts and outfitters are the main attraction at the All-Canada Show, offering guests a chance to meet with them face-to-face before deciding on a destination.

For show details and a complete seminar speaker lineup, visit www.allcanada.com.

Name of event: All-Canada Show

Date: January 9-12, 2020

Hours:

Thursday, January 9: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, January 10: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 11: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Sunday, January 12: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Address:

Pheasant Run Resort

4051 East Main Street (Hwy 64 North Ave)

St. Charles, IL 60174

Admission:

Adults: $12

Children 17 and under: FREE!

Veterans get in Free on Sunday

Discounted tickets online (AllCanada.com): $9
