Michigan police throw birthday party for bullied 9-year-old boy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Police Officer Lynema saw a little boy chasing after a school bus early Tuesday morning.When the bus didn't stop, the officer asked 9-year-old Thomas Daniel if he needed help. Thomas told the officer he missed the bus, and his mom did not have a car. With his mother's permission, Officer Lynema gave the 9-year-old a ride to school.During the car ride, Thomas told the officer it was his 9th birthday, and he feared no one from class would show up because he got bullied in school.Later that evening, little Thomas's fears came true. None of his classmates came to his birthday party. The only people there were his siblings and Officer Lynema. But the officer quickly noticed there was something else missing -- a birthday cake.The following day, Officer Lynema gathered a few of his colleagues, bought a Krispy Kreme donut cake and presents, and surprised Thomas with a birthday redo.The officers gave Thomas his gifts and topped off the celebration with a quartet "Happy Birthday" song.To which little Thomas told them: "This is the best birthday ever!"