Michigan police throw birthday party for bullied 9-year-old boy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Police Officer Lynema saw a little boy chasing after a school bus early Tuesday morning.
When the bus didn't stop, the officer asked 9-year-old Thomas Daniel if he needed help. Thomas told the officer he missed the bus, and his mom did not have a car. With his mother's permission, Officer Lynema gave the 9-year-old a ride to school.
During the car ride, Thomas told the officer it was his 9th birthday, and he feared no one from class would show up because he got bullied in school.
Later that evening, little Thomas's fears came true. None of his classmates came to his birthday party. The only people there were his siblings and Officer Lynema. But the officer quickly noticed there was something else missing -- a birthday cake.
The following day, Officer Lynema gathered a few of his colleagues, bought a Krispy Kreme donut cake and presents, and surprised Thomas with a birthday redo.
The officers gave Thomas his gifts and topped off the celebration with a quartet "Happy Birthday" song.
To which little Thomas told them: "This is the best birthday ever!"
Read the heartwarming post below:
We want to introduce you to a special birthday boy, 9 year old Thomas Daniel! Recently, Ofc. Lynema saw a little boy chasing after a school bus early in the morning. When the bus did not stop, Ofc. Lynema asked him if he needed some help.
The boy, Thomas Daniel, told him that he had missed the bus and his mom did not have a car. Ofc. Lynema (with the mom's permission) gave him a ride to school and during their travels, Ofc. Lynema learned that it was Thomas' 9th birthday. Thomas invited him to his birthday party after school but also confided that he gets bullied at school so he was afraid no one from his class would show up.
Ofc. Lynema did make it to the party that evening, but unfortunately Thomas' fears came true. No one other Ofc. Lynema and the birthday boy's siblings came.....The officer also noticed something else was missing, cake!....but he planned to fix that.
The next day, Ofc. Lynema brought back-up......his teammates surprised Thomas with a follow-up party when he got off the bus complete with a Krispy Kreme donut cake, presents, and a singing quartet. "This is the best birthday ever!" Thomas told them.
No kid should get bullied, and no kid should worry if anyone will come to the party. Next year Thomas Daniel, make sure you drop us that invite a little sooner. We wouldn't want to miss it!
Copyright 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan police throw birthday party for bullied 9-year-old boy
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More