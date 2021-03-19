Portage Park woman provides essentials to neighbors with her Treasure Box Program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Portage Park resident has been helping her neighbors in need since the pandemic started. Now, a year later, her good deed has grown and is offering a delivery service that provides boxes filled with home essentials."I'm just happy to know that I am able to help my neighbors, whoever they are," said Jaclyn Crawford, founder of Portage Park Treasure Box.Everyday Crawford dedicates a couple of hours packing boxes with essentials that include toilet and paper towels, hand sanitizer as wells as dental and feminine hygiene. It all began last year when she noticed a need and began providing essentials from her front yard."I felt the need to do something when everyone saw people taking toilet paper off the shelves. I remember my big ah ha moment was walking in and seeing all the paper products gone," said Crawford.With the help of a grant from My Block, My Hood, My City and donations from her neighbors, Portage Park Treasure Box is now offering delivery services. All neighbors have to do is fill out a sheet found on the Portage Park Treasure Box Facebook page.Neighbor and volunteer, Brian Budd, said the Treasure Box has not only helped those in need but it has also helped his community come together during an uncertain time."I think a lot of people have been looking for some sort of sense of purpose or something to unite them. And I think this is the perfect thing, you know," said Budd.