Pritzker joins in winter fun on the CTA holiday train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker recently joined in the winter cheer on the CTA holiday train.

Pritzker tweeted about riding the train Tuesday night, saying "All aboard! The @cta holiday train is spreading cheer all across the city. From 95th Street to Lake, it was a joy to meet so many excited people of all ages on the Santa Express."





The governor could be seen taking photos with Chicago Transit Authority riders, shaking hands and spending time with Santa and the elves.

Find the holiday train or bus at transitchicago.com/holidayfleet.
