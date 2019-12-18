Pritzker joins in winter fun on the CTA holiday train

Pritzker tweeted about riding the train Tuesday night, saying "All aboard! The @cta holiday train is spreading cheer all across the city. From 95th Street to Lake, it was a joy to meet so many excited people of all ages on the Santa Express."
All aboard! The @cta holiday train is spreading cheer all across the city. 🚂🎅 pic.twitter.com/jPYNGTHJyd— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 18, 2019
From 95th Street to Lake, it was a joy to meet so many excited people of all ages on the Santa Express.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 18, 2019
The governor could be seen taking photos with Chicago Transit Authority riders, shaking hands and spending time with Santa and the elves.
Find the holiday train or bus at transitchicago.com/holidayfleet.