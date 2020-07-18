Protest escalates near Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park, police respond

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6322781" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A rally was held for Black and Indigenous people at Chicago's Buckingham Fountain Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police clashed with protesters near the large statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park Friday evening.Protesters have spray-painted the statue and tied ropes to it. It appears they tried to bring it down.Protesters have currently left the area near the statue, and are marching through nearby streets.The rally planned for Black and Indigenous people began earlier in the evening at Buckingham Fountain. Many called for the defunding of the Chicago Police Department, saying the money should be invested in neighborhoods.No other details about the protest or the police response are known at this time.