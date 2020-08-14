Community & Events

Dan Ryan protest: Expressway shutdown planned Saturday, protesters to march against police brutality

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Protesters are planning a march against police brutality on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday.

Demonstrators said they plan to gather at Robert Taylor Park in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side at 12 p.m. and then take over the northbound lanes.

Protest organizers said they are hoping 25,000 people will join them.

Illinois State Police said they are aware of the protest and working with organizers to set up a safe route of travel.

Two years ago, thousands of protesters led by Father Michael Pfleger shut down all five lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway for an anti-violence march.

WATCH: Protesters shut down Dan Ryan in July 2018


EMBED More News Videos

Protestors shut down parts of the Dan Ryan expressway on Chicago's South Side.



Full statement on Dan Ryan protest from Illinois State Police:



"The Illinois State Police is aware of the planned protest to march along the Dan Ryan Expressway on August 15, 2020. We have been in contact with the protest organizers to set up a safe route of travel. The Illinois State Police will protect the rights of those seeking to peacefully protest while ensuring the safety of the public. We will keep interested media posted once more information is available."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobronzevilleprotestpolice brutalitytraffictraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police to flood downtown with 1K officers this weekend
13 tornadoes hit greater Chicago area during derecho, NWS says
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
Vanessa Guillen procession to memorial underway in Houston
Gary, Marquette Park beaches reopen after COVID-19 closure
Lincoln Park HS council votes to remove SROs
COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers describe experience, symptoms
Show More
Bulls fire head coach Jim Boylen after 2 seasons
Affordable back-to-school tech options as unusual year begins
VIDEO: Woman carjacked by armed man in Bucktown
Dolly Parton voices support for Black Lives Matter
Chicago Weather: Clear and mild
More TOP STORIES News