Dan Ryan protest: Expressway shutdown planned Saturday, protesters to march against police brutality

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Protesters are planning a march against police brutality on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday.Demonstrators said they plan to gather at Robert Taylor Park in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side at 12 p.m. and then take over the northbound lanes.Protest organizers said they are hoping 25,000 people will join them.Illinois State Police said they are aware of the protest and working with organizers to set up a safe route of travel.Two years ago, thousands of protesters led by Father Michael Pfleger shut down all five lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway for an anti-violence march.