Dan Ryan protest: Expressway shutdown planned Saturday, protesters to march against police brutality

Demonstrators said they plan to gather at Robert Taylor Park in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side at 12 p.m. and then take over the northbound lanes.
Protest organizers said they are hoping 25,000 people will join them.
Illinois State Police said they are aware of the protest and working with organizers to set up a safe route of travel.
Two years ago, thousands of protesters led by Father Michael Pfleger shut down all five lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway for an anti-violence march.
WATCH: Protesters shut down Dan Ryan in July 2018
Full statement on Dan Ryan protest from Illinois State Police:
"The Illinois State Police is aware of the planned protest to march along the Dan Ryan Expressway on August 15, 2020. We have been in contact with the protest organizers to set up a safe route of travel. The Illinois State Police will protect the rights of those seeking to peacefully protest while ensuring the safety of the public. We will keep interested media posted once more information is available."