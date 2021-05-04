Our America: Asian Voices | List of resources

LOCAL

NATIONAL

Here are the local and national organizations that are working to support Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in our community:1332 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 606134753 N. Broadway, Suite 502, Chicago, IL 60640180 W. Washington St., Suite 1000, Chicago, IL 606022141 South Tan Ct, Chicago, IL 6061617 N. State St. Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 606024300 N California Ave. Chicago, IL 606185415 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 606406146 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60659238 W. 23rd St., Chicago, IL 606162429 W. Jarvis, Chicago, IL 60645Crain Communications Building 150 N Michigan Ave, Ste 1970 Chicago, IL 606012169B S. China Pl., Chicago, IL 606162720 W. Devon Ave., Chicago, IL 606454753 N. Broadway, Suite 623, Chicago, IL 606404753 N. Broadway, Suite 700, Chicago, IL 606402831 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL 606252141 S. Tan Court, Chicago, IL 606161016 W. Argyle St., Chicago, IL 606401542 W. Devon Ave., Chicago, IL 606605008 N. Kedzie Ave., Chicago, IL 606256328 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 606594427 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60640Address of Chicago Office is Confidential4300 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 606186146 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 606596445 North Western Ave., Chicago, IL 606452301 S. Archer Ave. Unit #3 , Chicago, IL2216 S. Wentworth Ave., Chicago, IL 606165110 N. Broadway Ave., Chicago, IL 60640Asian Americans have been part of the American story since its earliest days, and are now the U.S.'s fastest-growing racial group with the potential and power to shape our nation and the policies that affect us. Our mission is to advance civil and human rights for Asian Americans and to build and promote a fair and equitable society for all.Report anti-Asian hate incidents, including violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning and child bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. The Stop AAPI Hate reporting center was launched March 19, 2020, in response to the alarming escalation in xenophobia and bigotry resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCON), Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA) and San Francisco State University's Asian American Studies Department, the center recognizes that in order to effectively address anti-Asian racism, we must work to end all forms of racism toward Black, Indigenous and other communities of color.NAAPIMHA promotes the mental health and well-being of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Racial trauma is real and can be emotionally paralyzing. It can result in fear, depression, anxiety, hopelessness, humiliation, sleeplessness and high levels of stress. NAAPIMHA offers a database of service providers in all 50 states for mental health and behavioral health services for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.The Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting stories that convey the richness and diversity of Asian American experiences to the broadest audience possible. Its popular film festival, CAAMFest, offers live virtual film screenings and on-demand screenings. CAAM empowers filmmakers to achieve their full potential by providing training, funding distribution and access to professional networks.AAPIP is a national membership organization dedicated to expanding and mobilizing philanthropic and community resources for underserved AAPI communities to build a more just and equitable society. With 11 regional chapters around the country, AAPIP's programs are designed to engage AAPI communities and philanthropy to address unmet needs. The organization believes that democracy thrives when we leverage individual action for collective good; lasting change is achieved by strengthening and empower those who are most impacted; and philanthropy is most effective when it is equitable and inclusive.