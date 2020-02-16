Community & Events

Runners take over the Chicago Auto Show with first ever Honda Miles Per Hour Race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time, Chicago Auto Show organizers have partnered with the Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA) to host Honda Miles Per Hour, a unique indoor run that guides participants on a 2.4-mile loop through the nation's largest auto show. The event's moniker accurately describes the premise of the run, where participants will cover as much distance as possible within a one-hour timeframe.

"We're thrilled to partner with CARA to reach the vast Chicago runner community who may not already be thinking about attending the Chicago Auto Show," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager David Sloan. "This is a great opportunity for us to tap into a new audience, as we're confident once they see all the show has to offer, they will be amazed and, hopefully, repeat customers."

Held on the final Sunday of the show, Feb. 16, runners will compete on a 2.4-mile loop through the halls of McCormick Place where they will experience the Chicago Auto Show before the masses arrive for one of the show's busiest days. Runners will also have first-rate views of the city skyline as they cross over the Grand Concourse bridge and access to wide glimpses of Lake Michigan through the Lakeside Center's expansive window walls. The loop will include a variety of long straightaways, some unique zig-zags and even an incline as runners ascend the indoor the bridge over Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago Auto Show
Date: Feb. 8-17
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except for final day when show closes at 8 p.m.

Address: McCormick Place, Chicago
Admission: $13 for adults, $8 for seniors and kids ages 6 and younger

To learn more visit:
https://www.milesperhourrun.com/ and https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/default.html.
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
