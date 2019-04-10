Community & Events

University of Chicago trauma center receives $9.1 million donation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A nearly $10 million donation to a South Side trauma center will help children and families who are exposed to violence.

The Block Family Foundation, along with the Hassenfeld Family Foundation, is giving $9.1 million to the University of Chicago trauma center.

The Block Hassenfeld Casdin Collaborative for Family Resilience will offer crisis interventions, health care navigation, psychiatric counseling, social support, referrals to community resources, among other services, for children and families who are impacted by any type of trauma.

The trauma center hasn't even been open a year but has already treated almost 300 pediatric trauma patients.

The gift will expand clinical and community services that help those young patients.
