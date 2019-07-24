chicago proud

White Sox manager helps rehab veteran's home in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- White Sox Manager Rick Renteria was hard at work Wednesday morning, away from the ballpark.

Renteria and a team of volunteers spent the day helping rehab the home of Army veteran and longtime Englewood resident, Charles Griffea.

Griffea moved into his Englewood home in 1959, after serving on the front lines in the Korean War. Griffea and his wife Julia raised their family in the house.

The 91-year-old now lives here alone, and he needed a little help keeping the place up.

Volunteers from Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago and the White Sox offered to help Griffea do just that.

"We are helping to repair homes that belong to homeowners in need, revitalizing communities at the same time," said Wanda Ramirez, CEO of Rebuilding Together.

Renteria was joined by Coach Daryl Boston and Bria Anderson, wife of shortstop Tim Anderson. They helped dozens of volunteers paint, conduct electrical work and handle numerous other projects.

"It does take us away from the pressures that go on, and kind of brings it back into perspective in understanding everything and what life's really about," said Renteria.

"Look around. We're literally in the heart of the community," Bria Anderson said. "So it's important for us to really just get out into these communities that we don't really run into every day, and show face and show support."

Griffea said he's grateful for the help.

"Good people, very, very good people, and showing so much love. It's unbelievable," the homeowner said.

The renovations should be complete ahead of the weekend, when Griffea plans to host a family reunion. He wants to show off the place he plans to spend the rest of his life.
