Students meet science, math leaders at Museum of Science and Industry career event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of students interested in science and math attended a career event at the Museum of Science and Industry Saturday.The event was held at the museum in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood for students involved in STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math.Students talked with engineers, neuro-scientists, app designers and other leaders from dozens of companies and organizations.Some of the companies that attended the event include BP, Nicor Gas and Metro by T-Mobile.