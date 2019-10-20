Community & Events

Students meet science, math leaders at Museum of Science and Industry career event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of students interested in science and math attended a career event at the Museum of Science and Industry Saturday.

The event was held at the museum in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood for students involved in STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

Students talked with engineers, neuro-scientists, app designers and other leaders from dozens of companies and organizations.

Some of the companies that attended the event include BP, Nicor Gas and Metro by T-Mobile.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshyde parkcareer advicemuseum of science and industrymatheventssciencecareers
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot expects schools to stay closed Monday as teachers strike for 3rd day
2 boys, 1 woman shot in front of Lawndale apartment: police
Man falls to his death from overhang at Starved Rock
Curious about Chicago's architectural treasures? Festival offers look inside 300 buildings
River North restaurant owners offer reward for stolen dog
Woman, 52, shot while driving in Englewood
Oklahoma's 'Sooner Schooner' crashes during celebration lap
Show More
Nestor leaves path of destruction along Florida's Gulf Coast
Samsung confirms major security flaw with fingerprint scanner on Galaxy S10
Former teacher sentenced to 112 years for sexually assaulting child
New video in abduction of 3-year-old from birthday party
Lightfoot says Supt. Johnson had 'a couple of drinks' before medical episode
More TOP STORIES News