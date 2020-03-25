El Valor workers move into homes that serve disabled community, during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of men and women are putting their personal lives on hold and moving into El Valor homes that serve the disabled community in the Chicago area.
El Valor, is a non-profit organization with six residential homes in the area. It serves about 50 residents with disabilities.
Two of the homes have staff members living on the property. It's critical because most of them are elderly and some have underlying conditions.
Worker Jacqueline Johnson agreed to live in a home for the next 30 days.
"This is my heart, I love what I'm doing," said Johnson. "I love making sure the individuals have a smile on their face."
With the stay-at-home order, the disabled are among the most vulnerable.
"If we just walk away and abandon them, they are not going to have anybody," said Jillian Gonzalez, El Valor's vice president.
Gonzalez calls these workers, "unsung heroes."
"People with disabilities struggle with activities of daily living related to hygiene," said Gonzalez. "So you are in a high-risk environment with a high-risk vulnerable population, and you're taking care of them all day, every day."
These are also minimum-wage jobs, with a dollar or two added for this extra duty
"I just like to see the smile on their face so it so important to me to be part of the team," said Johnson.
