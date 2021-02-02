TaKorea Cocina helps tamale vendors by buying out their supply while also feeding the homeless

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago restaurant owner Robert Magiet of TaKorea Cocina is helping out local tamale vendors by buying all their supply while also feeding the homeless."I'm going out every morning and buying out tamale vendors so they can go home and get out of the cold for the day," said Magiet.For over a week, Magiet has been purchasing car-loads of tamales from vendors in the Logan Square, Humboldt Park and Avondale neighborhoods."About a week and a half ago on a Friday I was driving past Humboldt park and I saw a tamale vendor out and she looked like she was dressed to be in Antarctica and I pulled over and asked her if I bought all of her tamales if she would go home for the day and go home and she said of course absolutely yes. And I guess I just started there."He's been doing it with help of the community through donations. So far Magiet said he's helped over 10 vendors."Well I feel really happy, the man is like an angel," said tamale vendor Javier Hernandez.Magiet is no stranger to helping others. Throughout the pandemic he's helped feed hundreds of people through his West Town Feeds movement. The tamales purchased are given either homeless encampments, shelters. Magiet said he also stocks Love Fridges, which are fridges spotted around Chicago where people can either donate or grab fresh produce or cooked meals.In addition to buying Tamales, Magiet said he plans to offer some of the vendors employment. He said he's grateful his community is joining him and helping those most in need.