What to know ahead of George Floyd's public viewing today

People who plan on attending the public viewing of Floyd will be provided with transportation.
Guests will be taken to the Fountain of Praise Church from FountainLife Center and Kingdom Builders.
The public viewing will be from noon to 6 p.m. The church is located at 13950 Hillcroft Ave.
Mayor Sylvester Turner asked that guests do not all arrive at noon, as to avoid massive crowds. Only 15 people will be allowed in the church at a time, and guests will not be able to stay any longer than 10 minutes after viewing.
People attending will be required to social distance and to wear masks and gloves. Backpacks or large bags will not be allowed. Casual attire is permitted to attend the memorial.
Only a quarter of the church's capacity will be used due to social distancing, and about half of those in attendance will be Floyd's family, a church source told ABC13.
REMEMBERING GEORGE FLOYD: The public will be invited to Fountain of Praise Church for a public viewing honoring #GeorgeFloyd in #Houston.— Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) June 8, 2020
✅ MORE INFO: https://t.co/sOq5Tn5g7c pic.twitter.com/8XnDIptsnH
While it's expected to be very hot today, make sure you're hydrated for the wait in line. There will be medics on scene in case anyone has any medical issues.
This event is the last chance for the public to pay respects for Floyd before Tuesday's private funeral.
The funeral was already announced to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to Pearland Police Department, Floyd will be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland.
Floyd will be buried directly next to his mother.
George Floyd will be entombed in Pearland on June 9th at the Houston Memorial Gardens on Cullen, south of beltway 8. From Freedom Blvd to Clear Creek, Cullen will be closed to roadway traffic.— Pearland Police (@PearlandPD) June 5, 2020
For information, visit https://t.co/DDDxzkPqyZ pic.twitter.com/7Q6zAj4xGb
Floyd's body arrived in Houston around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, via the George Bush Intercontinental Airport with the help of Eagle's Wings Air and Delta Airlines. At the request of the family, his entry was made private. He was led to Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center by Houston Police Department.
☀️ It will be very hot today — if you’re planning to be out at today’s public event for #GeorgeFloyd — make sure you’re prepared for the heat! https://t.co/7Rims64Kw9— Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) June 8, 2020
SEE ALSO: Why is George Floyd being buried in Houston?
WATCH: Police Chief Acevedo wants to give police escort for George Floyd's funeral
Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder