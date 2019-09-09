Holy Trinity hopes miracle saves church, worshipers flock to mysterious crying Virgin Mary icon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mysterious symbol at a historic church in Chicago has followers wondering its meaning as it prepares to be put on the auction block once again.Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on the city's Northwest Side avoided foreclosure late last year after a generous anonymous donation. Although the donation was thought to have saved the church at the time, issues with the donation now threaten to put the church up for sale again.The unknown fate of the church is all happening as the church investigates what appears to be an icon of the Virgin Mary that is weeping.Before services Sunday morning people inside the church noticed an icon crying and notified church leaders.The secretary of the church said 300 people came Sunday, and as soon as the doors opened Monday people made their way in to visit the icon. A nun from California has also traveled across the country to see weeping icons in person.Church officials said a bank rejected a loan request after the church was not able to secure $1.6 million in pledges in an effort to save it. Another buyer has offered $2.5 million to buy the church, but that also means the community that worships there still will have to find a new home.Holy trinity is the second oldest Greek Orthodox Church in the country and the oldest in the Midwest. They need about another million to buy the church from the bank and said they are praying that the other buyer backs down to give the more time to come up with it.A hearing is set for Tuesday at 11 a.m.