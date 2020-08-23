LNU, SCU Lightning Complex fires among the biggest in state history: See list of top 10

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6382674" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 560 wildfires that have scorched California this week have created a 1,214-mile smoke plume visible from space. New NASA imagery shows the plume stretching from the Pacific Ocean off Mexico northeast to Idaho.

Two of the massive wildfires burning in Northern California are now among the largest in the state since record-keeping began. The LNU and SCU Lightning Complex fires burning in the Bay Area quickly swelled in size, becoming the second- and third-largest in a matter of days, according to data compiled by CAL FIRE.Here are the 10 largest fires in California history with figures accurate as of Sunday, Aug. 23.Acres burned: 459,123Structures destroyed: 280Deaths: 1Acres burned: 314,207Structures destroyed: 560Deaths: 4Acres burned: 291,968Structures destroyed: 10Deaths: 0Acres burned: 281,893Structures destroyed: 1,063Deaths: 2Acres burned: 273,246Structures destroyed: 2,820Deaths: 15Acres burned: 271,911 in California; 43,666 in NevadaStructures destroyed: 0Deaths: 0Acres burned: 257,314Structures destroyed: 112Deaths: 0Acres burned: 240,207Structures destroyed: 1Deaths: 0Acres burned: 229,651Structures destroyed: 1,614Deaths: 8Acres burned: 220,000Structures destroyed: 0Deaths: 0