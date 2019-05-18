CHICAGO -- Health officials confirmed a case of measles in Chicago on Saturday.
The Chicago Department of Public Health says it's working closely with the highest-risk locations to contact exposed individuals.
Exposures may have occurred on May 16 on public transportation from O'Hare International Airport to the University of Illinois Chicago campus, Millennium Park and retail stores on State Street between Monroe and Randolph Streets, and on South Canal Street.
Official say on Saturday morning, exposures may have occurred at the UIC Student Center East.
Those who think they may have been exposed should check their vaccine records or contact their healthcare providers to determine if they need to be immunized.
"Measles is a serious yet preventable disease through a safe, effective and universally available vaccine" said CDPH Commissioner Julie Morita, M.D. "Chicagoans should make sure their children and family members are up to date on vaccines now. Vaccination is the best way to protect against measles."
For more information about measles, contact your health care or click here.
RELATED: Cook County at high risk for measles outbreak, study says
Health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Chicago
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More