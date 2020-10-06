hit and run

Congressman Danny Davis volunteer killed by hit and run driver in Chicago's Garfield Park

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for the alleged hit and run driver who struck and killed a man on Friday in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood.

Mitchell Climons, 55, was struck as he was walking near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Pulaski.

"He was trying to get back up on the curb. But before he could get up there this man or person or woman, I don't know who it was, had hit him with the car," said his 95-year-old aunt Hattie Evans.

Climons had been living with Evans for the past five years and serving as her caretaker.

"I can see if she was from a cancer or illness or something like this but to be hit and ran over like a dog or trash or nothing really hurts," said his brother Terry Climons. "I hope that somehow in some way that there will be justice for this."

Climons made a name for himself by helping out his family and volunteering for Congressman Danny Davis.

"He would go out and gather in signatures when it was time to do that," said Davis. "He would pass out flyers, come to meetings."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield parkcar crashhit and runfatal crashhit and run accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
1 fatally struck in I-290 hit-and-run after fleeing stolen car, police say
Good Samaritans use Mexican flag to help woman injured in South Loop hit-and-run
ISP Trooper struck by hit and run driver in stolen car
Lawsuit filed against driver after mother dragged to death in River North hit-and-run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman says she was fired from Hobart YMCA for BLM messages on personal car
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
Pres. Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
2 killed in Gary house fire, including 6-year-old girl
Father, son found shot dead in Gary, police say
Early voting sites open in Indiana
Open Books helps Pilsen children not fall behind on reading
Show More
Tree trimmer goes on wild palm tree ride
Alaska added to Chicago's emergency travel order; Ind. on warning list
Running list of those in Trump orbit to test positive for COVID-19
IL reports 1,617 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths
Facebook broadens measures against QAnon
More TOP STORIES News