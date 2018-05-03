Cook Co. Sheriff's deputies revive man with naloxone in Skokie Courthouse

Dramatic video shows Cook County sheriff's deputies saving the life of a man who overdosed on heroin. (WLS)

SKOKIE, Ill (WLS) --
Dramatic video shows Cook County Sheriff's deputies saving the life of a man who overdosed on heroin in the bathroom of the Skokie Courthouse.

The deputies revived the 24-year-old man with naloxone, an opioid antidote they started carrying two years ago.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said situations like this are increasingly common, and can happen once a week, sometimes even more often.

Dart said the man was in court for a drug case. He now faces a new charge of heroin possession.
