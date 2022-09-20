Cook County Clerk recruiting military veterans to be election judges, poll workers in November

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Clerk is looking to recruit military veterans to work as election judges in the upcoming midterm and gubernatorial election.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said her office is facing a critical shortage of election poll workers for the November election. Only 4,500 poll workers worked the June primary compared to 7,530 in 2014 and 7,100 in 2018.

A group called Vet the Vote is currently leading a national campaign to get military veterans to serve as poll workers. Yarbrough and the Veterans Service Office are working with partners at the Cook County Office of Veterans Affairs, veteran hospitals, Honor Flight Chicago and local community-based veterans organizations to spread the word on the call for service.

"Our veterans are a trusted and committed group who have already displayed their courage to serve our country in difficult times," Yarbrough said. "They have the skills, the discipline, and the pride to serve and to help us shore up confidence in our electoral system."

Election judges are paid $200 and polling place technicians are paid $365. The Cook County Clerk's Office provides training for both positions.

For more information and to apply to be a poll worker or judge, click here.