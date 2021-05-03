Illinois COVID vaccine: Cook County pushes to get more restaurant workers vaccinated

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County is recognizing Monday as Restaurant Worker Day as it pushes to get more restaurant workers vaccinated.
Cook County Health operates six mass vaccination sites across the county that offer vaccines for walk-ins as well as those with appointments.
Restaurant workers, considered essential workers, are encouraged to visit one of those sites to get their vaccine.
For Donna Miller, who's been working at Al and Andy's restaurant in Schiller Park for about 15 years, getting vaccinated was a no-brainer.
"I see a lot of people every day," Miller said. "I work six days a week, so I'm around a lot of people"
The Cook County Health Department is working with the Illinois Restaurant Association and the Chicago Medical Society to promote Restaurant Worker Vaccination Day to restaurant staff and food service workers across the county....
Essential worker Minnie Tempera also made the decision to get vaccinated.
"I work at Sam's Club, so I'm with a lot of people," Tempera said. "I feel much better knowing that i have some protection besides the mask."
According to the numbers, about half of eligible people in Cook County have gotten their shots. The health department is trying to urge the rest of the population to get vaccinated.
Getting restaurant workers vaccinated is especially urgent as restrictions loosen, and indoor capacity in restaurants expands.
For more information on the vaccine sites, visit cookcountyhealth.org/covid19-vaccine-sites/. Walk-ins are welcome at the site, but appointments can still be made at at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
