Cook County deputy killed in head-on crash in Mt. Greenwood

A Cook County sheriff's deputy was killed in a head-on crash in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.A white Jeep Wrangler was heading southbound on Kedzie when it drifts into the northbound lanes. Video from a security camera on a business captures the images as one car swerves to avoid the Jeep. But the next car - a Nissan Altima driven by the sheriff's officer - slams head-on into the Jeep. We have frozen the video before the moment of impact.The deputy was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 39-year-old Nick Theofanopoulos.The 21-year-old driver of the Jeep was transported to Christ Hospital, where her condition stabilized.At the time of the crash, Deputy Theofanopoulos was on his way to Christ Hospital to relieve a fellow deputy."Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fellow deputies at this exceptionally difficult time," said Cara Smith, spokeswoman for the Cook County Sheriff's Office.Theofanopoulos has been with the department for 15 years.Theofanopoulous' neighbor, Helen Caldwell, just spoke with him on Monday when the walked out the door to head to work. Just minutes later, he was killed."I was here last night and a Chicago police officer came to the door and told me," Caldwell said.His friend Chuck Johnson said the deputy loved his job and was always there to give a helping hand when needed."He was a great guy and he will definitely be missed because we are like a family in this building," Johnson said.Overnight a caravan of officers escorted the body of their fallen colleague as it was transported to the medical examiner's office.The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash. No citations have been issued.