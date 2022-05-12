Cook County treasurer begins holding delinquent property tax sale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will start conducting Thursday the annual sale of delinquent property taxes
The sale will continue through next Wednesday, May 18.
The sale is for delinquent property taxes from the tax year 2019, which were due in two installments in 2020.
"Many residents may be unaware that their property is eligible for the Tax Sale," Pappas said. "The majority of the taxes offered are for properties in minority communities. I started 'Black and Latino Houses Matter' to help homeowners find refunds and apply for tax exemptions."
The treasurer's office said about $175.6 million in unpaid 2019 property taxes ae due on 37,176 properties in Cook County.
Residents can visit the treasurer's website at cookcountytreasurer.com for more information.
