property taxes

Cook County treasurer begins holding delinquent property tax sale

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Black and Latino Houses Matter Phone Bank gets underway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will start conducting Thursday the annual sale of delinquent property taxes

The sale will continue through next Wednesday, May 18.

The video in this story is from a previous report

The sale is for delinquent property taxes from the tax year 2019, which were due in two installments in 2020.

"Many residents may be unaware that their property is eligible for the Tax Sale," Pappas said. "The majority of the taxes offered are for properties in minority communities. I started 'Black and Latino Houses Matter' to help homeowners find refunds and apply for tax exemptions."

The treasurer's office said about $175.6 million in unpaid 2019 property taxes ae due on 37,176 properties in Cook County.

Residents can visit the treasurer's website at cookcountytreasurer.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardencook countychicagolooptaxescook countyhomeproperty taxes
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PROPERTY TAXES
Gov. Pritzker signs state budget, , touting relief or taxpayers
1st installment of Cook County property taxes due Tuesday
SPONSORED: How and when you withdraw money from your IRA or 401K in retirement
'Black and Latino Houses Matter' phone bank callers get back $3.4M
TOP STORIES
BNSF Clarendon Hills crash: Stop still closed; investigation continues
Teen who went missing from Mavs game was sold for sex, authorities say
Woman shot, killed while confronting garage burglar ID'd: CPD
Chicago man charged in Humboldt Park double shooting: CPD
Romeoville bank hostages share harrowing ordeal
1 arrested amid large North Side gathering: CPD
Ashley Judd speaks about her mother's death, mental health
Show More
Woman, young girl injured in Gresham shooting in which 40 rounds fired
Woman critically injured after being hit by SUV in Loop crosswalk: CPD
US COVID death toll reaches 1 million
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole
COPA releases video of 2020 shoot out behind West Side police station
More TOP STORIES News