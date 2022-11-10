WATCH LIVE

Cook County Treasurer warns residents to pay late property taxes before tax sale on Nov. 15

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, November 10, 2022 10:41PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you haven't paid your property tax bill, you need to do it immediately so your property taxes won't be offered up for auction.

The Cook County tax sale begins next week on November 15.

Properties with unpaid 2020 property taxes that were due last year will be offered for sale. More than 45,000 properties are eligible for this auction.

According to Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, 18,000 of those property owners owe less than $1,000 to keep this from happening.

Go to the "avoid the tax sale" page on cookcountytreasurer.com for more information.

