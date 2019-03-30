Disasters & Accidents

Cook County Sheriff Deputy killed, teen injured in high-speed crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County Sheriff Deputy was killed in a high-speed crash in Chicago Ridge Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:04, the Chicago Ridge Police Department and Fire Department responded to an accident in the 10100 block of Virginia Avenue.

Upon arrival, the Chicago Ridge Police Department discovered two heavily damaged vehicles, a 2015 Nissan and a 2002 Chevrolet. The Nissan was driven by a 16-year old juvenile that struck the Chevrolet. The driver of the Chevrolet was trapped in his vehicle and was unresponsive.

The driver of the Chevrolet, James Koch, had to be extricated and was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Koch was a Chicago Ridge resident and a Cook County Sheriff Deputy who was off-duty at the time of the accident and on his way home from his shift.

The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation.

The juvenile is in custody pending further investigation. Charges are pending.

Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.
