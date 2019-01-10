CHICAGO (WLS) --The Cook County state's attorney is looking into new allegations involving R. Kelly after the docuseries on Lifetime.
Meantime, the city is trying to take action at the singer's studio in the West Loop. Inspectors with the city are working to get a court order to get inside of R. Kelly's music studio after they received information that people are living inside of the warehouse, which is not zoned for that purpose.
New sexual abuse allegations are rolling in after Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx urged any possible victims of sexual assault or domestic violence by R. Kelly to come forward.
The Cook County states attorney's office said R. Kelly has been on their radar for several years. Now the office has received "numerous" calls and say they are investigating the claims.
Protesters gathered outside of R-Kelly's music studio in the West Loop area, calling for a boycott of the singer's music as well as prosecution of sexual assault. The protest comes after the airing of docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly" on Lifetime, which details sexual abuse allegations made against the singer for more than 20 years, accusations Kelly has denied.
"We support the victims and we just want him to have his day in court," said Paris Robinson, demonstrator. "We demand he be brought to justice."
Kelly's legal team said Foxx is on a fishing expedition, but authorities in Georgia are also talking with families from the docuseries.
Victims or witnesses in the Chicagoland area who have information on this developing investigation are asked to contact Chicago police. Victims or witnesses in the Chicagoland area can either contact their local police departments or the Cook County Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Unit directly at 773-674-6492.