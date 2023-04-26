There are already a number of candidates exploring the possibility of running, including some familiar names.

After Kim Foxx, Cook County state's attorney, announces she won't run again, others eyeing race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The race to replace Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who on Tuesday announced her plans not to run for reelection next year, is on.

There are already a number of candidates exploring the possibility of running, including some familiar names.

This is the exploratory window for a number of potential candidates, who are either being encouraged to run, or are gauging what kind of support they could muster if they decide to get in the race.

No hats are in the ring yet, but it's likely there were be a lot of them.

Foxx's announcement opened the door for a host of would-be successors to jockey for political and financial support.

Some familiar faces are already positioning themselves for a run.

"Right now, we're talking to a lot of people. We're going to be crisscrossing Cook County, talking to as many voters as we can, talking about what they'd like to see in the next state's attorney. And then we'll make our decision," former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin said.

Former House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said he's being encouraged to run.

SEE MORE: Kim Foxx won't seek reelection as Cook County State's Attorney

"Right now, I'm enjoying my life in the private sector, but I do have a vested interest in the state's attorney's office. I'm a Cook County resident, but I also served in that office, and I've been following that office for years. And it is in disarray," Durkin said.

Other potential candidates include Joe Ferguson, the former Chicago inspector general, who said he'll make a decision in the coming weeks, and former Alderman Bob Fioretti.

"I think it's very wide open because you have so many different political perspectives and divides in Cook County," ABC7 Chicago political analyst Laura Washington said.

Dan Kirk is also in the mix. He was the first assistant state's attorney under Anita Alvarez.

And Risa Lanier, the current first assistant, who reportedly has the support of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who is also chair of the Cook County Democratic Party, is a possible contender.

"I will do whatever God leads me to," Lanier said.

What may define the race to replace Foxx?

"When you talk about crime and punishment, you look at recent elections, ideology has been at the forefront, whether you were progressive left reformer, or you are crime fighter," Washington said.

The Cook County Democratic Party will hold pre-slating meetings in mid-June to hear from candidates.

With final slating set for August, candidates can start circulating petitions soon after that.