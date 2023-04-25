Kim Foxx won't seek reelection as Cook County State's Attorney: sources

Kim Foxx will not seek reelection in 2024 after serving two terms as Cook County State's Attorney, sources have told ABC7 Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kim Foxx will not seek reelection in 2024 after serving two terms as Cook County state's attorney, multiple sources have told ABC7 Chicago.

She is expected to make the big announcement at the City Club of Chicago at noon.

Foxx became the first African American woman to helm the country's second-largest prosecutor's office in 2016.

She has been hailed by progressives for her work on bail and criminal justice reforms. But she's also faced criticism being too soft on criminals and for her handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

After not charging Smollett with writing a false report to Chicago police officers, the case ended up in the hands of a special prosecutor, who said her office made "operational mistakes" when it dropped the charges.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot publicly criticized Foxx for her decision not to charge five men who police linked to a deadly shootout in the Austin neighborhood back in 2021.

Foxx defended her decision, saying there wasn't enough evidence.

"She's been under fire since almost since she first took office, particularly around the way she's handled some prosecution, some investigations. Remember Jussie Smollett, for example, R Kelly. You know, let's face it, she's had a lot of turnover in office, too. There are a lot of people unhappy with her. So, if she were to run for reelection, it would be a real uphill climb," ABC7 Chicago political analyst Laura Washington said.

A native of Chicago's Cabrini Green housing project, Foxx graduated from Lincoln Park High School and earned her law degree from Southern Illinois University. She is married and has four daughters.

She has said, during her time in office, she has been fighting every day to reform the criminal justice system to make it fairer and safer.

Her platform has been based on prosecuting violent crimes, not low-level offenses, and righting the wrongs of the war on drugs.

Foxx has not yet revealed what she plans to do next.

With Foxx not seeking a third term, others are eyeing a run to replace her.

Richard Boykin, who is a former member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, told ABC7 Chicago he is considering a run, but is waiting for Foxx to make her announcement.

Former City Inspector General Joe Ferguson's name has also been circulating. He said Tuesday should be for everyone to hear from Foxx first, and there is plenty of time to talk about what follows.

