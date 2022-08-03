Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office responds to recent resignations

Kim Foxx sat down with ABC7’s Craig Wall for her first sit-down interview since a special prosecutor re-filed charges against actor Jussie Smollett.

Kim Foxx sat down with ABC7’s Craig Wall for her first sit-down interview since a special prosecutor re-filed charges against actor Jussie Smollett.

Kim Foxx sat down with ABC7’s Craig Wall for her first sit-down interview since a special prosecutor re-filed charges against actor Jussie Smollett.

Kim Foxx sat down with ABC7’s Craig Wall for her first sit-down interview since a special prosecutor re-filed charges against actor Jussie Smollett.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County State's Attorney's Office is responding after several recent resignations.

James Murphy, a now-former Assistant State's Attorney, detailed concerns regarding leadership and decisions that were being made in his resignation letter, obtained by ABC7.

Murphy wrote in part, "I would love to continue to fight for the victims of crime and to continue to stand with each of you, especially in the face of the overwhelming crime that is crippling our communities. However, I can no longer work for this Administration. I have zero confidence in their leadership."

In a statement to ABC7 Tuesday night, Kim Foxx's office said, "We recognize the rigors of this difficult work and the toll that it bears, yet over 11-hundred employees show up every day to work on the front lines and behind the scenes in a testament of the resiliency and spirit of this office."