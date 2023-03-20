Sledding accident on Copper Mountain Ski Resort halfpipe leaves 2 Spring Breakers from Illinois dead

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Illinois teenagers died in a sledding accident over the weekend at Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado.

The 17-year-old and 18-year-old, whose identities have not yet been released, were visiting the resort on Spring Break when the accident occurred Sunday night around 8:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Both teens were students at Fairview Central High School in Fairbury, Illinois, according to a statement from the school district.

The sheriff's office said the two teens reportedly rode tandem down the halfpipe and launched off a large snowbank at the bottom. They made a hard landing on ice below, causing blunt force trauma.

Copper Mountain Ski Resort Halfpipe is seen in this undated file photo. Shutterstock

Though authorities said the teens were given immediate medical attention, they could not be revived and were pronounced dead on the scene.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident," Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.

The Summit County Coroner's Office will take over the investigation into the cause and manner of death.

No further details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.