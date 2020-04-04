Easter Bunny makes house calls in Chicago area to help families celebrate during COVID-19 pandemic

LA GRANGE (WLS) -- Celebrating Easter may be difficult for many as social distancing guidelines have forced the cancellations of events, such as church services, dinners and egg hunts.But this year, the Easter Bunny is making house calls in the Chicago area, delivering balloons and gift bags to children. It's all thanks to the team at Waterlemon in La Grange."If they want, they can take a photo of us from far away in the from yard," said Nina Makovski, the store's owner.Makovski said this way, she could help families celebrate while keeping their distance.Jennifer Pisciotti ordered a visit for her 4-year-old daughter, Milania."I was really excited, one, to support this local business in this new norm," Pisciotti said. "We normally do Easter egg hunts, go see the Easter Bunny, so this was a way to keep things normal since we can't go out and do what we normally do."The gift packages start at $50, and Makovski said the Easter Bunny's deliveries have a 20-mile radius from the home base rabbit hole in La Grange.She said the Easter packages sold out in about two hours after she posted them on social media."We got an unbelievable response," Makovski said.She said the Easter Bunny may be making room in its busy schedule in the coming days.