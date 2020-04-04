coronavirus illinois

Easter Bunny makes house calls in Chicago area to help families celebrate during COVID-19 pandemic

By Jesse Kirsch
LA GRANGE (WLS) -- Celebrating Easter may be difficult for many as social distancing guidelines have forced the cancellations of events, such as church services, dinners and egg hunts.

But this year, the Easter Bunny is making house calls in the Chicago area, delivering balloons and gift bags to children. It's all thanks to the team at Waterlemon in La Grange.

"If they want, they can take a photo of us from far away in the from yard," said Nina Makovski, the store's owner.

Makovski said this way, she could help families celebrate while keeping their distance.

Jennifer Pisciotti ordered a visit for her 4-year-old daughter, Milania.

"I was really excited, one, to support this local business in this new norm," Pisciotti said. "We normally do Easter egg hunts, go see the Easter Bunny, so this was a way to keep things normal since we can't go out and do what we normally do."

The gift packages start at $50, and Makovski said the Easter Bunny's deliveries have a 20-mile radius from the home base rabbit hole in La Grange.

She said the Easter packages sold out in about two hours after she posted them on social media.

"We got an unbelievable response," Makovski said.

She said the Easter Bunny may be making room in its busy schedule in the coming days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsla grangechicagosocial distancingreligionrabbitbusinesscoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoischurchu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakeastercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News