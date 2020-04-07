Chicago Animal Care and Control runs out of adoptable dogs for 1st time ever

Chicago Animal Care and Control confirmed its last two adoptable dogs - Penn and Alley - were adopted on Sunday. The shelter made the announcement on its Facebook page.
"CACC has no dogs currently available for adoption," the post read. "We've never typed those words before."
The shelter is thanking the community for stepping up to adopt or foster pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have been amazed at the outpouring of people wanting to help during this time," a spokesperson said.
Since the shelter continues to take in animals, adoptable dogs will most likely be available in the next day or two.
Anyone who would like to help the animals at CACC is encouraged to apply with a rescue partner and be approved to foster/adopt through them.
