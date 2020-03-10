Coronavirus Chicago Update: School closings, events canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak

Gov. JB Pritzker issued a "stay-at-home" order for all Illinois residents that will be in effect from 5 p.m. on March 21 until April 30. Essential services - such as grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies - will remain open, but all non-essential businesses will be forced to stop operating. Pritzker said residents will still be able to leave home to buy food, obtain medication, go to a medical office or hospital, and take walks outside.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS:
Gov. JB Pritzker announced on March 13 that all public and private K-12 schools in Illinois will close from Tuesday, March 17, through March 30. On March 20, he extended the closures to April 8. It has since been extended to April 30
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot later extended Chicago Public School closures until April 30.
The following districts previously announced their own closures:
- Noble charter schools are closed March 16 after a staff member at Mansueto High School in Brighton Park tested positive for COVID-19. Noble said schools will be closed to all activities other than food service.
- Mark Sheridan Math and Science Academy is closed on March 16 due to a coronavirus case connected to the school.
- Indian Prairie School District 204 is closing schools and implementing e-learning across all schools starting Wednesday, March 18. All activities are canceled, including athletics. The YMCA Safe n' Sound program will not be available for childcare services.
- D181 schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. As D181's spring break is March 30-April 3, that means the earliest students will return to schools is Monday, April 6.
- Downers Grove District 99 has decided to close its schools starting Monday, March 16 and immediately implement an e-Learning schedule.
- Lake Bluff School District 65 and Lake Forest High School District 115 have announced three-week closures affecting all Lake Bluff area students.
- The Archdiocese of Chicago announced the indefinite closure of all schools starting Monday.
- Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire closed the school, starting March 13. It will begin remote learning March 16 until at least April 6.
- Winnetka School District 36 canceled classes March 13, and remote learning will begin March 16 until further notice.
- St. Margaret of Scotland School and Church are closed after a student who also attended Mass tested positive for COVID-19. The school will be closed until March 23. Spring break has originally been scheduled for March 16-20. There will be no Mass on Friday.
- Township High School District 113 has canceled classes Friday, March 13. All extracurricular activities and athletics will be canceled from March 12-29.
- Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School in Chicago is closing its buildings and students will move to e-learning from March 16-27.
- Oak Park and River Forest High School is canceling classes Friday, March 13. Students will then conduct e-learning from March 16-20. The school's spring break is the following week, from March 23-27.
- Evanston/ Skokie School District 65 is closing schools from March 16 through April 12. The district said students will begin e-learning on Monday, March 16. All buildings will be closed to students, staff, families and the public from March 16- April 12, with the exception of Election Day sites during Illinois' March 17 primary.
- Evanston Township High School District 202 will move to e-learning from starting after school at 4 p.m. Friday, March 13 through April 12. All practices, events and activities for students on ETHS campus are also canceled. Monday, March 16 is a non-attendance day, and e-learning will begin on March 17.
- The Illinois High School Association has canceled its remaining post-season tournaments, including boys basketball, scholastic bowl, drama and group interpretation, music, debate, and journalism due to coronavirus concerns. The IHSA has not made any decisions regarding spring sports tournaments at this time.
- Park Forest-Chicago Heights District 163 schools are closed Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 17 after two students in the district were in contact with someone who has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The schools will be cleaned and disinfected during that time. District officials said the students will also self-quarantine for 14 days, though they are still awaiting test results.
- Arlington Heights School District 214 canceled or postponed off-campus events from March 12 through April 30 and canceled co-curricular activities through the end of spring break.
- Elmhurst School District 205 suspended all after-school activities March 12 until further notice. The suspension does not include Elmhurst Park Department Rec Station. All off-campus activities are also canceled.
- The Latin School of Chicago announced March 12 that it would be closed, with a tentative plan to reopen on April 6 after spring break. The school said there are no reports of anyone in the school community with COVID-19. Latin School of Chicago officials said the school buildings would be open March 12 for students to retrieve items and that faculty and staff are on call.
- Dundee-Crown High School and Perry Elementary School are closed March 12 and 13 for deep cleaning after a student at Dundee-Crown and their family were asked to self-quarantine while they await test results for a different member of their immediate family.
- Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park is closed until at least March 18 after an employee at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
- The University of Illinois is suspending face-to-face instruction for the rest of the spring 2020 semester. The school said it intends to resume instruction using alternate delivery methods beginning March 23. The U of I System also announced that commencement ceremonies in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield will not be held this May. Diplomas will instead be mailed to graduates, and the university system is considering rescheduling or holding virtual events to honor the Class of 2020.
- Lewis University is suspending all in-person classes and moving to online instruction. All classes that were planned to be in-person will be delayed by one week and resume online, starting March 23. The university will provide a class status update on April 6.
- North Park University in Chicago has announced it will extend its spring break three days through March 18 for students (no classes), and move all classes to virtual instruction (distance learning) beginning March 19 through at least April 9, 2020. The campus remains open and services are in place.
- Waubonsee Community College has announced it will extend its spring break, scheduled for March 16 to 22, by one week with no classes meeting through Sunday, March 29. During extended spring break, campuses will remain open and services will remain operational.
- City Colleges of Chicago will suspend all classes, except those fully online, for one week from Monday, March 16, through Sunday, March 22. All classes will resume the week of Monday, March 23, with most being offered remotely. Spring break will be held the week of April 6.
- Elmhurst College will move to online instruction March 16, a week before the school's scheduled spring break.
- Joliet Junior College will extend its spring break and begin online classes March 29.
- School of the Art Institute of Chicago is extending it spring break from March 16-March 29. All classroom instruction will then be moved online, starting April 6 through the end of the semester.
- Loyola University suspended all in-person classes effective March 13, with classes being moved online. Students in residence halls are being asked to leave campus as soon as possible with the halls closing by the end of the day on March 19.
- Adler University has closed its Chicago campus as a student on the campus is being tested for coronavirus. If the test comes back negative, Adler said normal operations would resume.
- Judson University in Elgin has made the decision to move to digital learning for the remainder of the spring semester for the traditional, adult and graduate programs.
- The University of Chicago is moving to remote learning for all undergraduate and graduate classes for the entire spring quarter for 2020, beginning March 30. It will delay the start of Spring Quarter by one week, from Monday, March 30 to Monday, April 6 for most units on campus. The Law School will still begin Spring Quarter on Monday, March 30, to ensure adherence to accreditation guidelines.
- Northern Illinois University is extending its spring break through March 22, and will offer courses remotely for at least two weeks after that. They hope to return to face-to-face instruction on April 6.
- Illinois State University is expanding its spring break for students until March 23. Classes will then transition from face-to-face teaching to online instruction through at least April 12, the university said. The time frame could change depending on how the outbreak evolves.
- Wheaton College has decided to end face-to-face instruction for the rest of the school year. The college, which is currently on spring break, told students to move out of their dorms and return home. They'll resume classes online, beginning March 23. Wheaton College is the first local school to take such action.
- Naval Station Great Lakes has suspended guest attendance at graduation ceremonies over concerns of potential spread of COVID-19. Graduations will continue and will be livestreamed on the US Navy's online platforms, including their Facebook page. Liberty will also be cancelled for graduates and they will report directly to their follow-on assignments.
- Andersonville Midsommarfest 2020 has been postponed until the weekend of August 21-23. It was originally scheduled to be held in June.
- The 36th annual Printers Row Lit Fest in Chicago has been postponed until Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5 and 6. It was originally scheduled for June.
- The 39th annual Chicago Music Awards scheduled for May 17 has been postponed to May 16, 2021, and for the first time in its history will combine Chicago's best artists from two consecutive years - 2019 and 2020.
- The city of Whiting canceled its Fourth of July festivities, including the annual July 3rd Party in the Park and Fireworks Show at Whiting Lakefront Park as well as Whiting's 2020 July 4th Parade.
- The Whiting Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce said April 8 it is postponing this year's Pierogi Fest. Pierogi Fest 2021 will be held July 23, 24 and 25.
"Held in Downtown Whiting, Pierogi Fest provides an annual opportunity for people to return to their roots, celebrate their heritage and have a lot of fun. But with all of the concerns about social interaction, we feel it is best to cancel this year's event and focus on 2021 when we can once again provide the quality and fun event that everyone expects," Chairman and Co-Founder Tom Dabertin said.
- The Old Town Art Fair and its sponsoring organization, the Old Town Triangle Association announced April 3 the decision to cancel the perennial kick-off to Chicago's summer art festival season. The fair was scheduled for June 13 and14, always the second full weekend in June.
- City of West Chicago cancelled Blooming Fest, the downtown garden festival scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2020.
- The 2020 Sweets & Snacks Expo, originally scheduled for May 18-21 in Chicago, has been canceled.
- Milwaukee's SummerFest music festival has been postponed until September due to the coronavirus outbreak. The festival is now scheduled for the weekends of Sept. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19. All tickets that have been purchased will be honored for the new dates.
- The Archdiocese of Chicago and the Diocese of Joliet have canceled public celebrations of Palm Sunday, Holy Week, Chrism Mass and Easter as restrictions on public gatherings continue amid an outbreak of COVID-19.
- Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival, which is typically held over the Fourth of July holiday, was canceled March 20. Organizers said the fest would be back in 2021 on July 2, 3 and 4.
- Digestive Disease Week 2020 and all associated events, scheduled for May 2 to 5 in Chicago, have been canceled.
- America's Beauty Show 2020, which was scheduled from April 18 to 20 at McCormick Place in Chicago has been officially canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Orland Park's contracted waste hauler, Waste Management, closed its call centers March 18. Remote operations are in the process of being set up to serve customers. No service impact was expected. Customers are urged to visit wm.com/alerts for up-to-date service information.
- The 2020 Run to Remember, put on by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, has been changed to a virtual event.
- Komen Chicago has decided to postpone their Mother's Day Race for the Cure, which is annually held at Montrose Harbor in Chicago. Komen Chicago is working closely with the city to secure a date and location for Race for the Cure in Fall 2020. Additionally, Komen Chicago's Metastatic Breast Cancer Conference has been postponed from April 3-4 to August 21-22, 2020 at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab.
- The DOC10 Film Festival has been postponed. The festival will be reaching out to ticket holders to arrange refunds.
- Lyric Opera of Chicago has canceled all performances of Wagner's "Ring" cycle, set to begin on Monday, April 13 with performances through May 3. Additionally, the two performances of Gtterdmmerung that were scheduled for April 4 and April 11 have been canceled, along with all Ring festival programming.
- Chicago Animal Care and Control has canceled the St. Pitties and Kitties adoption event scheduled for this weekend. However, the city's animal shelter will remain open for business as usual daily from 12 - 7 p.m. for adoptions.
- The Chicago Critics Film Festival, scheduled for May 1-7 at Music Box Theatre, is postponed until further notice.
- The New Colony has canceled its world premiere of "Under the Tree" schedule to play from April 1 to May 3 at The Den Theatre in Wicker Park.
- The Edgewater Historical Society has canceled or postponed all events for the time being, including the annual meeting at the Edgewater Branch Library on March 21 and the annual spring fundraiser at Breakers Edgewater. Museum exhibits will remain open during scheduled hours on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Ramenfest, scheduled to be held on March 29 at Time Out Market, has been postponed. The rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible, organizer said.
- The Archdiocese of Chicago has suspended all services, including Masses, effective Saturday evening.
- Cirque du Soleil announced it will not perform its Alegria performances in Chicago scheduled from June 5 to June 28.
- The Chicago Sports Spectacular at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center has been postponed and all other events at the center have been postponed.
- The Glass Slipper Project Boutiques scheduled for March 21 through 28 have been postponed indefinitely.
- The 2020 Battle of the Badges boxing event benefiting Chicago dire and police charities scheduled for April 17 at De LaSalle High School has been canceled.
- The inaugural Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony planned for March 29 at the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet has been postponed. A new date has not yet been announced.
- Winter Jam 2020 scheduled for March 13 at Sears Centre Arena and all Windy City Bulls games have been canceled.
- Richton Park Parks and Rec have postponed all recreational programs, events and rentals from Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 15.
- The Second City is suspending all Chicago performances starting Friday, March 13, through March 26, or until further notice.
- The Black Women's Expo in Chicago is being postponed due to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's ban of all events of 1,000 people or more until May 1.
- The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Registered runners will have their entry fee refunded.
- The Chicago Bears canceled the 2020 Miller Lite Chicago Bears Draft Party set for Friday, April 24, at Soldier Field. All fans who purchased tickets for this event will receive an email for a full refund.
- The 22nd Annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival in Champaign canceled the event as a result of concerns about the coronavirus.
- Columbia College Chicago will transition appropriate classes to online instruction and make adjustments to other classes over the next three weeks. The campus will remain open as well as the residence halls and the Student Center.
- The Village of Plainfield is cancelling the 2020 Hometown Irish Parade. The parade was scheduled for Sunday, March 15.
- The Court Theatre cancelled runs of The Lady from the Sea and An Iliad at the Oriental Institute. The theater plans to reschedule performances of An Iliad to a later time during the summer.
- Ireland on Parade in Oak Forest, an exhibition of Irish dance and music supposed to take place at Gaelic Park, was canceled March 12-15.
- Gallagher Way has canceled its St. Patrick's Day celebrations scheduled for March 15.
- The 2020 SheBelieves Summit, put on by U.S. Soccer and scheduled for March 14, has been indefinitely postponed.
- Navy Pier's Holi celebration scheduled for March 14 has been canceled. The One Earth Film Festival scheduled for March 13 was postponed. The free public art installation "The Let Go," originally scheduled for April 3-12, has been postponed.
- The 7th annual Young Men of Color Summit at UIC scheduled for March 13 has been canceled.
- The Village of Montgomery cancelled its monthly Dime Jingle program scheduled for March 18 at the Montgomery Village Hall, as well as its Spring Egg Hunt on April 4.
- The McHenry ShamRocks the Fox event scheduled for March 14 has been postponed.
- The National School Board has canceled its convention, scheduled for McCormick Place from April 4-6.
- Old St. Pat's Church announced their first annual Shamrock'n the Block event, originally scheduled for March 14, has been postponed. They will announce the new date at a later time; all tickets for the original date will be honored.
- The Chicago Flower & Garden Show scheduled for March 18-22 has been canceled, event organizers said.
- The Chicago Downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade, as well as the South Side Irish Parade, Northwest Side Parade and Chicago River dyeing have been postponed, officials said.
- Naperville also canceled its St. Patrick's Day Parade and 5K, which were scheduled for March 14.
- The Forest Preserve of Cook County is canceling the 48th annual Maple Syrup Festival, which was scheduled for March 15.
- The Chicago Council on Global Affairs canceled or postponed all events from March 11 through at least April 1. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel was scheduled to speak to the group March 12.
- The National Bridal Market Chicago Expo scheduled for March 15 through March 17 has been canceled, event organizers said.
- Ace Hardware has canceled its Spring Convention that was scheduled to run from March 11 to March 14 at McCormick Place.
- The Illinois Holocaust Museum canceled its annual Humanitarian Awards Dinner, scheduled for March 12.
- The International Housewares Association canceled the Inspired Home Show 2020, which was scheduled to take place March 14-17 at McCormick Place.
- The Modern Business Experience, which was scheduled to be held at McCormick Place from March 24 through 26, has been canceled. It was expected to draw about 6,000 people.
- The American College of Cardiology has cancelled its annual World Congress of Cardiology originally planned for March 28-30 at McCormick Place.
UNIVERSITY AND COLLEGE ACTIONS:
Northwestern University will transition completely to remote instruction for the remainder of the spring quarter. A decision has not yet been made on the graduation ceremonies scheduled for June.
Indiana University is postponing spring commencement ceremonies on all campuses that had been scheduled for May.
DePaul closed all university libraries and labs, effective March 18. It also decided March 27 not to hold in-person graduation ceremonies.
Northern Illinois University decided March 17 to discontinue all face-to-face classes for the remainder of the semester and replace them with virtual instruction.
EVENT AND CONVENTION CANCELLATIONS
The Chicago City Council meeting originally scheduled for March 18 has been postponed.
OTHER FACILITY CLOSURES:
The United Center has cancelled or postponed all events through May 1.
Select programs at all Greater Joliet Area YMCA locations will be canceled until further notice, effective Monday.
FURTHER RESOURCES
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
