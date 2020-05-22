coronavirus deaths

Riad Ismat, Evanston scholar who fled war-torn Syria, dies of COVID-19

By
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Among the latest local victims of COVID-19 in Illinois is a scholar who escaped the war-torn Middle East to teach here in the U.S.

Riad Ismat was renowned in Syria. Diplomat, writer, and cultural minister were just pieces of his resume.

"He was a progressive thinker and he was an independent thinker," said his son, Sami.

Riad Ismat worked his whole life, his son says, as a humanitarian. Then came the Arab Spring.

"All his life he believed if he worked that change was possible, but then the violence reached a point of no return and he just had to leave," Sami explained.

Ismat left everything he had and fled the bloodbath tearing apart his beloved Syria for his family's safety.

He found safety here in the comfort of Evanston, teaching students at Northwestern and living quietly in political asylum with his family. Then the virus crept into his home.

"I couldn't even move out of bed," Sami said.

He contracted COVID-19 first, then his partner, mother, and father. After a week of intensive care, COVID-19 quietly claimed the cultural icon's life last week.

"That's how life goes and sometimes you would say the wiseness of the universe or the fate of the universe to go like this," Sami said.

Riad Ismat survived war in Syria and rebuilt life in a foreign world only to be overcome by a global pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessevanstoncoronavirus deathscoronavirus illinoisnorthwestern universityu.s. & worldretirementcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
Bars, restaurants can reopen outdoor dining in Phase 3 of reopening, Pritzker says
Bus driver is 6th CTA employee to die from COVID-19
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Gov. Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bars, restaurants can reopen outdoor dining in Phase 3 of reopening, Pritzker says
Why the pandemic is deepening a racial divide in Chicago area communities
Thousands of citations issued to Chicago businesses violating stay-at-home order
Chicago restaurants won't be ready for outdoor dining by May 29: mayor
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with stray showers Friday
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Gov. Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Show More
Here's what summer camp in Chicago could look like this year
Nurse leaves home, joins fight at epicenter of an outbreak
Pedestrian killed in Wheeling crash ID'd as Chicago man
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Bus driver is 6th CTA employee to die from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News