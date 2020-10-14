Illinois COVID-19: IL coronavirus death toll surpasses 9K; Gov. Pritzker to give update

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will give an update on COVID-19 in Illinois as the state has surpassed 9,000 deaths from coronavirus.On Tuesday, public health officials announced 2,851 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional deaths.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 324,743 with 9,026 deaths, the IDPH reported."More than 9,000 Illinoisans - our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, family, friends, and neighbors - have had their lives cut short by COVID-19, leaving tens of thousands more to grieve loved ones lost too soon," said Governor JB Pritzker. "As we pause today to mourn these individual and collective losses, may we find strength in the tools we have to protect our communities: wearing a mask, watching our distance, and respecting public health and each other. My heart breaks for all those who have lost a loved one in this battle we never asked to fight - may their memories be for a blessing.""After 9 months of battling this virus and hearing the updates each day, many of us forget that the hospitalizations and deaths are more than just numbers," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "They are our family, friends, and loved ones who have been directly impacted by COVID-19, which continues to spread. You can help slow the spread and reduce the number of people who become sick with COVID-19 by wearing your mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance."As of Monday night, 1,848 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 406 patients in the ICU and 160 on ventilators.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 55,993 specimens for a total of 6,411,254. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 6 to 12is 4.5%.After holding steady for a few weeks, the positivity test rate for COVID-19 infections in Illinois is once again on the rise. It was 3.3% last Sunday, 3.4% Monday and Tuesday, 3.5% on Wednesday, 3.7% Thursday, 3.8% Friday, 4% Saturday, 4.2% on Sunday and 4.3% on Monday.The deaths reported Tuesday include:-Bond County: 1 male 70s-Clay County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s-Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s-DeWitt County: 1 male 70s-DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s-Fayette County: 1 female 90s-Lake County: 1 female 50s-McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s-St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 80s-Warren County: 1 male 80s-Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s