Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 3,629 new coronavirus cases, with 27 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 3,629 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, along with 27 additional deaths.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 339,803, with 9,192 deaths, the IDPH reported.The number of new cases reported Friday was the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began. On Sept. 4, 5,358 new cases were reported, which came from multiple days due to a testing backlog.A one-day record was also set Thursday, with 4,015 cases.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 77,489 specimens for a total of 6,696,257. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 11 to 16 is 5.2%. This is the first time in more than three months that the positivity rate has been above 5%.Cases are rising all over the state, with several Chicago-area counties seeing surges. In the last 10 days Will County's test positivity rate rose more than a point and a half; in McHenry County it rose two points, and in Kane County it rose nearly three.Will County is now at "orange warning level" for COVID-19 activity.Thirty three other counties are also at warning level, including Adams, Alexander, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Lee, Macon, McDonough, McHenry, Mercer, Monroe, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside and Winnebago.A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with gatherings in people's homes, weddings and funerals, bars and clubs, university and college parties as well as college sports teams, family gatherings, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools and cases among the community at large, especially people in their 20s.Public health officials are observing businesses blatantly disregarding mitigation measures, people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings.As of Friday night, 2,073 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 422 patients in the ICU and 165 on ventilators.Hospitalizations are up 20% since the beginning of October, according to analysis of the state's public health data.Chicago Public Schools released a plan Friday to bring thousands of students back to school in the next few months.The deaths reported Saturday include:- Bureau County: 1 male 60s- Clinton County: 1 male 70s- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s- Cumberland County: 1 female 70s- DuPage County: 1 female 40s- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- LaSalle County: 1 female 90s- Marion County: 1 male 50s- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s